Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian engineers strengthen rebar beams using moss-based carbon nanotubes

Science & Space
June 30, 18:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The nanotubes were produced from brown moss

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/ Researchers from the Far East Federal University’s School of Engineering (SE FEFU) have invented a new way of making fiber-reinforced plastic rebar more durable, the press office of FEFU said. To do so, they have suggested using carbon nanotubes produced from moss by mechanical, thermal, and chemical treatments.

Read also

Russian researchers invent nano powders for making new aluminum alloys

The authors of the development, the Dean of FEFU’s School of Engineering Alexander Bekker and Andrey Umansky a research assistant at Research and Educational Center "R&D Center "Arktika", have already taken out a patent for their innovation.

"Concrete products with fiber-reinforced plastic rebar tend to warp out of shape in a more pronounced way than those with steel reinforcement do, with the deformation being accompanied by a formation of wide splits. We solved this issue by strengthening the structure of FRP rebar by means of nanotechnologies," Bekker stated.

In contrast to steel reinforcement, the FRP rebar does not consist of metal but of roving, basaltic or glass fibers bonded together by a binding agent, for example, with epoxide resin which fastens the fibers and protects them from any aggressive impact by its surroundings. The inventors added carbon nanotubes to epoxide. On a micro-level, the nanotubes act as reinforcement material and due to their special properties they serve as pockets of directional crystallization.

Read also

Russian scientists create carbon nanotubes coated with zinc oxide

The nanotubes were produced from brown moss (Sphagnum fuscum) collected in the wetlands of the Lower Amur River region. The scientists chose this type of moss because of its low thermal conductivity and has a very high degradation resistance. After mechanical treatment the moss which had first been exposed to the degradation at a high temperature, multilayer carbon nanotubes having a diameter 10-20 nanometers are produced. Scientists suggest applying these nanotubes to strengthen the reinforcement.

"Carbon nanotubes provide a better coupling of components and consequently strengthen the durability of materials," Bekker explained.

According to the scientists, when compared to usual rebar materials, this breakthrough reinforcement with nanotubes resists stretching more effectively by 75-97% and is more resistant to any sort of deformation by 7-15%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018
2
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks
3
Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms race
4
Kremlin comments on Kissinger's role in arranging Putin-Trump meeting
5
Lavrov assures Hamburg meeting between Putin, Trump will clarify Russian-US ties
6
Radiation levels spike amid wildfire in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone
7
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction
TOP STORIES
Реклама