Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abu Dhabi police may start using Russian-made flying bikes

Science & Space
October 18, 17:02 UTC+3 ABU DHABI

In Abu Dhabi, high-rise building evacuations are a huge challenge

Share
1 pages in this article
Police women in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Police women in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

© AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

ABU DHABI, October 18. /TASS/. Police in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, may start using Russian-made flying bikes, Director of the Young Professionals section at the Agency of Strategic Initiatives (ASI), Chief of the World Skills Russia council, Dmitry Peskov said on the sidelines of the WorldSkills championships on Wednesday.

"One of the Skolkovo’s resident companies, which supports our development institutions, is working on a flying motorbike. In Russia, we saw it at different exhibitions. Our colleagues are conducting talks with the Abu Dhabi police and several other emirates on equipping their police with Russian-made flying motorbikes," Peskov said.

Currently, the bikes are being tested in the local climate.

Read also

Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow

Future cars: forget about petrol

Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show

Futuristic architecture by Zaha Hadid

"Naturally, it is clear that the vehicles don’t fly far, at distances of several kilometers, or for long. But they can already climb to altitudes of several dozen meters," he noted.

Peskov explained that in Abu Dhabi such flying motorbikes will be in great demand.

"In Abu Dhabi, evacuation from high-rise buildings is a great problem. Firefighters don’t have cranes that high. A flying motorbike is one of the possibilities of rescuing people. I believe that in several years’ time we will see Arab police moving about the city on Russian-manufactured flying motorbikes," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
2
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
3
Russia not eyeing branding US media outlets undesirable organizations — prosecutor
4
Turkey satisfied with implementation of Turkish Stream and Akkuyu plant project
5
More than 25,000 visitors attend Sochi youth festival
6
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran
7
Russia to tap 10% of global online trade market by 2025 — ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама