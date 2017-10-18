Abu Dhabi police may start using Russian-made flying bikes

ABU DHABI, October 18. /TASS/. Police in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, may start using Russian-made flying bikes, Director of the Young Professionals section at the Agency of Strategic Initiatives (ASI), Chief of the World Skills Russia council, Dmitry Peskov said on the sidelines of the WorldSkills championships on Wednesday.

"One of the Skolkovo’s resident companies, which supports our development institutions, is working on a flying motorbike. In Russia, we saw it at different exhibitions. Our colleagues are conducting talks with the Abu Dhabi police and several other emirates on equipping their police with Russian-made flying motorbikes," Peskov said.

Currently, the bikes are being tested in the local climate.

"Naturally, it is clear that the vehicles don’t fly far, at distances of several kilometers, or for long. But they can already climb to altitudes of several dozen meters," he noted.

Peskov explained that in Abu Dhabi such flying motorbikes will be in great demand.

"In Abu Dhabi, evacuation from high-rise buildings is a great problem. Firefighters don’t have cranes that high. A flying motorbike is one of the possibilities of rescuing people. I believe that in several years’ time we will see Arab police moving about the city on Russian-manufactured flying motorbikes," he said.