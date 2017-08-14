Back to Main page
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow

Society & Culture
August 14, 14:49 UTC+3

Teams that entered the Flugtag competition were judged according to three criteria: flight distance, creativity of the craft and showmanship

A participant jumps into the water in his homemade flying machine during the 2017 Red Bull Flugtag
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
The event at the Krylatskoe Rowing and Canoeing Centre in Moscow
Flying machines are usually launched off a pier into the sea, or a suitably sized reservoir of water
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A pilot falls into the water on his flying machine
© EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
Flying machines are usually launched off a pier into the sea, or a suitably sized reservoir of water
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
All constructions were made by the participants
© EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
A participant from the Squadron of Flying Hussars operates a self-made flying machine
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Participants dressed as vegetables jump into the water in their homemade flying machine
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Teams were judged on three criteria: flight distance, creativity of the craft and showmanship
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A participant jumps into the water
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Participants with their homemade flying machine during the 2017 Red Bull Flugtag in Moscow
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Flugtag means 'flight day' in German
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Rules for the contest say all 'flying machines' must be engineless, should not be a replica of any sporting flying vehicle
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A total of 40 flying machines took part in the event this year
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
On August 13, Moscow hosted the annual Red Bull Flugtag competition of homemade flying machines. Teams that entered the Flugtag competition were judged on three criteria: flight distance, creativity of the craft and showmanship. Rules for the contest say all 'flying machines' must be engineless, should not be a replica of any sporting flying vehicle. See the most crazy participants of the Red Bull Flugtag 2017. 

