Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow

Well-known golfer arrested in Moscow for killing motherWorld August 14, 14:53
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in MoscowSociety & Culture August 14, 14:49
Viktor Ahn enlisted in Russia’s short track speed skating team for 2018 Winter GamesSport August 14, 14:47
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018Science & Space August 14, 14:08
Russia, UK to update agreement on prevention of incidents at seaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 14, 13:47
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 14, 13:15
China imposes embargo on imports of coal and other products from North KoreaWorld August 14, 13:04
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recoveryPress Review August 14, 13:00
One million signatures in support of legal ban on abortion gathered in RussiaSociety & Culture August 14, 12:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
On August 13, Moscow hosted the annual Red Bull Flugtag competition of homemade flying machines. Teams that entered the Flugtag competition were judged on three criteria: flight distance, creativity of the craft and showmanship. Rules for the contest say all 'flying machines' must be engineless, should not be a replica of any sporting flying vehicle. See the most crazy participants of the Red Bull Flugtag 2017.