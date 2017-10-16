Moscow architecture students to make 3D digital reconstruction of Syria’s Palmyra

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. A 3D digital reconstruction of Syria’s ancient city of Palmyra, featuring both surviving sites and buildings and structures destroyed by Islamic State terrorists, will be made by students of the Moscow Architectural Institute (MARCHI) in 2018, the institute’s rector, Dmitry Shvidkovsky, told TASS on Monday.

Among the ancient cultural heritage sites destroyed by Islamic State militants are the Temple of Bel, the Temple of Baalshamin, and the Arch of Triumph. Militants plundered the local museum and ancient necropolises.

"Our library holds unique materials: books, surveys and engravings of the 18th century which make it possible to reconstruct how Palmyra looked like. Our students use these materials to make 3D digital models to help restore the city. The work will take several months and we hope to be through with it in 2018," he said.

The ancient city of Palmyra located in Syria’s Homs province some 240 kilometers off Damascus was put on the list of UNESCO world heritage sites in 1980.