Soyuz carrier with Progress cargo ship takes off Baikonur

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Progress MS-07 cargo ship took off Baikonur heading for the International Space Station (ISS), the mission control center said on Saturday.
"The launch was at 11:46 Moscow time," the center’s representative said.
The Progress MS-07 cargo spacecraft was expected to blast off on Thursday to perform its flight to the International Space Station under a three-hour scheme (two revolutions around the Earth), but the automatic system terminated the launch one minute before the take off. The launch was rescheduled to the reserve date of October 14.