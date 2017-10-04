Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans to launch over 10 pioneering space surveillance systems before 2020

Science & Space
October 04, 14:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Space Troops Day is celebrated on October 4 in commemoration of the launch of the first PS-1 man-made earth satellite

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. More than 10 new laser-optical and radio complexes for detecting space objects will be launched in Russia prior to 2020, Commander of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces Alexander Golovko told reporters on the Space Troops Day on Wednesday.

Read also

World celebrates 60th anniversary of space era’s launch

The Space Forces continue work to create new-generation space surveillance systems, the general said.

"There are plans to set up more than 10 new laser-optical and radio complexes in Russia before 2020 that would detect and identify space objects," the commander explained.

Golovko specified that the first new-generation laser-optical space surveillance complex is already operating in the Altay Region.

The Space Troops Day is celebrated on October 4 in commemoration of the launch of the first PS-1 man-made earth satellite. The first space vehicle was launched on October 4, 1957, from Scientific Research Test Range No.5 (later named the Baikonur Cosmodrome) of the USSR Defense Ministry by the Sputnik rocket that was designed on the basis of the R-7 intercontinental ballistic missile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin comments on economic sanctions against Russia
2
Russia plans to launch over 10 pioneering space surveillance systems before 2020
3
Putin undecided on running for president in 2018
4
Putin says Kim Jong-il told him about North Korea’s nukes back in early 2000s
5
Russian investment in Ukraine breaks record of Yanukovich’s presidency
6
Russia’s defense ministry completes Arctic cleanup effort for 2017
7
Russian embassy in US shows how US officials "toured" Russian consulate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама