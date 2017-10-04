Russia plans to launch over 10 pioneering space surveillance systems before 2020

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. More than 10 new laser-optical and radio complexes for detecting space objects will be launched in Russia prior to 2020, Commander of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces Alexander Golovko told reporters on the Space Troops Day on Wednesday.

The Space Forces continue work to create new-generation space surveillance systems, the general said.

"There are plans to set up more than 10 new laser-optical and radio complexes in Russia before 2020 that would detect and identify space objects," the commander explained.

Golovko specified that the first new-generation laser-optical space surveillance complex is already operating in the Altay Region.

The Space Troops Day is celebrated on October 4 in commemoration of the launch of the first PS-1 man-made earth satellite. The first space vehicle was launched on October 4, 1957, from Scientific Research Test Range No.5 (later named the Baikonur Cosmodrome) of the USSR Defense Ministry by the Sputnik rocket that was designed on the basis of the R-7 intercontinental ballistic missile.