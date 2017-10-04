World celebrates 60th anniversary of space era’s launch

Aeroflot resumes financing of VIM-AirlinesBusiness & Economy October 04, 13:30
Putin may discuss military cooperation at talks with Maduro, Saudi kingRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 13:18
Putin warns against double standards in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 13:05
Press review: Moscow saves Maduro and what Baghdad plans for KirkukPress Review October 04, 13:00
FSB chief praises global partners’ cooperation that helped Russia foil terror plotsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 12:31
Moscow slams US-led coalition for not taking any real action to fight al-NusraRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 12:01
Putin views Salyut-7 movie, meets with celebrated astronauts Dzhanibekov and SavinykhScience & Space October 04, 11:15
Russia to complete its missile warning radar network by 2019Military & Defense October 04, 10:22
Russia’s Aerospace Forces eliminate 12 Jabhat al-Nusra commanders in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 04, 9:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The global community is commemorating 60 years on Wednesday since the space era took off. On this date, six decades ago, October 4, 1957, the world’s first artificial earth satellite was launched by the Soviet Union.
Work to create the groundbreaking man-made earth satellite had been conducted in the Soviet Union since the beginning of the 1950s. At the same time, Special Design Bureau No.1 headed by Sergey Korolev was working on a detailed design for a two-stage ballistic missile - the future R-7 intercontinental missile - that could potentially take the satellite into space.
The first artificial earth satellite was launched on October 4, 1957, at 22:28 Moscow time from the Scientific Research Test Range No.5 (later named the Baikonur Cosmodrome) of the USSR Defense Ministry by the converted R-7 ballistic missile. The space vehicle was named "Sputnik-1." In order to keep the indexes of the ballistic missile undisclosed, it was also named "Sputnik."
The flight of the first satellite lasted 92 days, until January 4, 1958, when it left the orbit and burned up in the dense atmosphere. The flight’s course went along an elliptic orbit with an apogee (the farthest point from the Earth) of 954 km and a perigee (the nearest point to the Earth) of 288 km. The Sputnik-1 completed 1,440 orbits around the Earth and covered about 60 mln km.