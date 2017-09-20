Back to Main page
School students, scientists study permafrost melting in Russia's Yamal

Science & Space
September 20, 19:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Scientists and senior school students measured the depth of seasonal permafrost melting

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Scientists jointly with senior school students measured the depth of seasonal melting of the permafrost near the Kharp settlement in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. Later on, the students would be able to participate in processing the data and will be able to use results for writing own projects, press service of the Scientific Center for Arctic Studies said.

"That was an expedition to the area near the Kharp settlement to the site of the Circumpolar Active Layer Monitoring Network (CALM) for monitoring of seasonal depth of the permafrost's melting," the press service said. "Along with the scientists there were pupils of the youth center in Salekhard - they used special poles and modern electricity-based methods of research - geo-radio locators and electric tomography."

These methods offer additional information on cryolithozone - the uppermost layer of the earth's crust - to study its further development, the press service said.

"The purpose was to attract students to the project - to raise interest of talented pupils to scientific research," Director of the Scientific Center for the Arctic Studies Anton Sinitskiy said. "At the CALM's site the teenagers could feel themselves real researchers."

The scientist said the pupils could also participate in processing the data, use research results in own projects, as well as participate in scientific-practical conferences for school students.

"The research site was organized in 2016 by the Scientific Center for the Arctic Studies jointly with the Lomonosov State University (Moscow)," the press service said.

The Scientific Center for the Arctic Studies was organized in 2010. Presently, it has sectors of archeology, ethnology, social and humanitarian studies, regional studies, geology and geography, medical and ecology-biological research.

