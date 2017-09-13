Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New crew members move from Soyuz spacecraft to ISS

Science & Space
September 13, 10:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Soyuz spacecraft brought to the ISS the crew consisting of Russia’s Alexander Misurkin and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba

Share
1 pages in this article
Soyuz-FG rocket booster carrying the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with the ISS Expedition 53/54 crew

Soyuz-FG rocket booster carrying the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with the ISS Expedition 53/54 crew

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The crew of the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft, which docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 05:55 Moscow Time, has opened the transfer hatch and entered the station, the Russian Mission Control Center informed TASS.

Read also
International Space Station (ISS)

Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft docks with ISS — Roscosmos

"The transfer hatches are open, the Soyuz crew members have entered the ISS," the center’s representative said.

The Soyuz spacecraft brought to the ISS the crew consisting of Russia’s Alexander Misurkin and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba who are expected to spend 167 days on the orbit. They will join the current ISS crew of Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky, NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

During their orbital mission, the ISS crew will work with the Progress MS, Dragon and Cygnus space freighters, carry out scientific research, perform spacewalk and engage in other tasks.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying three international crew members to the International Space Station was launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US
2
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
3
Number of Western military drills near Russian borders keeps growing — military official
4
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
5
Apple announces prices for new iPhones in Russia
6
Russian, Iranian and Turkish experts arrive in Astana for Syria talks
7
Expert: Eastern Economic Forum to become standing floor for Russia-Japan dialogue
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама