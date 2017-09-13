New crew members move from Soyuz spacecraft to ISS

New crew members move from Soyuz spacecraft to ISSScience & Space September 13, 10:40
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The crew of the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft, which docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 05:55 Moscow Time, has opened the transfer hatch and entered the station, the Russian Mission Control Center informed TASS.
"The transfer hatches are open, the Soyuz crew members have entered the ISS," the center’s representative said.
The Soyuz spacecraft brought to the ISS the crew consisting of Russia’s Alexander Misurkin and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba who are expected to spend 167 days on the orbit. They will join the current ISS crew of Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky, NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli.
During their orbital mission, the ISS crew will work with the Progress MS, Dragon and Cygnus space freighters, carry out scientific research, perform spacewalk and engage in other tasks.
The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying three international crew members to the International Space Station was launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.