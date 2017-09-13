Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft docks with ISS — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-06 manned spacecraft carrying three international crew members on board, docked automatically with the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, a Roscosmos source told TASS.

"The spacecraft approached the Poisk mini-research module at the designated time," the source said.

The crew - Russia’s Aleksandr Misurkin, and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba - will enter the ISS once the pressure leak test is successful and air pressure in the module is equalized with that of the orbital station. The estimated time is between 7:40 and 8:10 Moscow time.

Misurkin, Vande Hei and Acaba are expected to spend 167 days on the orbit. They will join the current ISS crew of Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky, NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

During their orbital mission, the ISS crew will work with the Progress MS, Dragon and Cygnus space freighters, carry out scientific research, perform spacewalk and engage in other tasks.