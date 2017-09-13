Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with three crew launched from Baikonur

Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with three crew launched from BaikonurScience & Space September 13, 1:07
BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 13. /TASS/. The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying three international crew members to the International Space Station (ISS) was launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, a TASS correspondent reported.
"The launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft was performed at 00:17 Moscow time," a spokesman for the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.
The spacecraft, carrying Russia’s Aleksandr Misurkin, and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba, has been successfully put into the designated orbit.
Its journey to the ISS is expected to take six hours. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Poisk module of the Russian section of the ISS at 5:57 Moscow time. The Soyuz crew will enter the orbital station between 7:40 and 8:10 Moscow time.