Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans to send tourists into space in 2019-2020

Science & Space
September 07, 16:38 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russia's Roscosmos may create a joint brand with foreign partners

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Space tourists may begin to make orbital flights again starting from 2019-2020, the CEO of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos, Igor Komarov, told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Read also

Russia ready to send tourists into space

Space tourist Symonyi busy raising family, yearns to go to orbit again

Another would-be space tourist might make trip to ISS in 2017 — source

Russian tourism agency suggests opening Vostochny spaceport for tourists

"The program for space flights to the ISS is clear for two years to come. We have no plans for putting tourists in space for the time being. True, space tourism is possible in principle, but only starting from 2019-2020. Discussions are underway," he said.

Earlier, Komarov told TASS in an interview Roscosmos might create a joint brand with foreign partners, including those in the US, for organizing space tourism.

So far only seven tourists have traveled to space (one of them twice). All carried out orbital flights on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft. British vocalist Sarah Brightman was going to become an eighth tourist only to change her mind several months before the launch date in September 2015. Her backup Shatoshi Takamatsu, a businessman from Japan, said he might be prepared to consider the possibility of a space flight again in several years’ time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
2
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
3
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
4
CIS air defense system ready to protect Commonwealth borders — Russian Defense Ministry
5
Contracts worth about $43.9 bln signed at Eastern Economic Forum
6
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
7
Kiev should discuss UN peacekeepers’ deployment with Donetsk, Lugansk — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама