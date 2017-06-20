Back to Main page
Russia ready to send tourists into space

Science & Space
June 20, 17:16 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

Russia's Glavkosmos provides orbital flights on board the Soyuz spacecraft, with docking at the International Space Station

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

LE BOURGET, June 20. /TASS/. Glavkosmos, under the support of the Roscosmos state corporation, provides orbital flights on board the Soyuz spacecraft, with docking at the International Space Station (ISS), for space tourists, Glavkosmos Director General Denis Lyskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Tourism is potentially possible, but at this stage we do not link it to the ISS program. In other words, we can prepare only a separate mission for space tourists, in which one our professional cosmonaut and two tourists will fly. This is a separate mission, but docking at the ISS is possible," he said.

"Anyone interested may address Glavkosmos, and we will study this proposal," Lyskov added.

As he put it, the cost of a space ticket will depend on the duration and complexity of the flight program.

Before that, only Space Adventures, based in the US, provided private space flight programs on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

