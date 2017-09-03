Russia’s Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with three crew members undocks from ISS

US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 02, 22:51
Almost all issues concerning restoration of RUSADA’s membership resolved - Deputy PM MutkoSport September 02, 18:12
Russia hands note of protest to US diplomat in relation to searches at Russian facilityDOMESTIC POLICY September 02, 16:20
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GARussian Politics & Diplomacy September 02, 12:01
Nebenzya: Russia-US relations down to unaffordable low levelDOMESTIC POLICY September 02, 10:59
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria IS' 9 armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense September 02, 10:51
Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 22:48
Rescuers establish contact with all tourists in Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 21:18
Rescuers evacuate more than 100 tourists from Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 19:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KOROLEV /Moscow Region/, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with three crew members on board undocked from the International Space Station at 00:58 Moscow time, a Mission Control Center official told TASS on Sunday.
The undocking was performed at 00:58 Moscow time.
"The station and the spacecraft have separated," the Mission control official said.
Within the next few minutes, their spacecraft will perform two thrusts to take the spacecraft to a safe distance from the ISS.
Until recently, the ISS carried a crew of six: Russia’s Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazansky, NASA’s Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer and Randolph Bresnik and the European Space agency’s Paolo Nespoli.
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with Yurchikhin, Fischer and Whitson on board is scheduled to undock the ISS at 00:58 Moscow time on Sunday. It is expected to touch down southeast of Kazakhstan’s Zhezkazgan at 4:22 Moscow time.
Whitson arrived to the International Space Station on November 17, 2016 and spent nearly one year on the orbit. Yurchikhin and Fischer arrived to the ISS on April 20, 2017, and their mission lasted 135 days.