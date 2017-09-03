Back to Main page
Russia’s Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with three crew members undocks from ISS

Science & Space
September 03, 1:33 UTC+3 KOROLEV

The undocking was performed at 00:58 Moscow tim

KOROLEV /Moscow Region/, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with three crew members on board undocked from the International Space Station at 00:58 Moscow time, a Mission Control Center official told TASS on Sunday.

The undocking was performed at 00:58 Moscow time.

"The station and the spacecraft have separated," the Mission control official said.

Within the next few minutes, their spacecraft will perform two thrusts to take the spacecraft to a safe distance from the ISS.

Until recently, the ISS carried a crew of six: Russia’s Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazansky, NASA’s Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer and Randolph Bresnik and the European Space agency’s Paolo Nespoli.

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft with Yurchikhin, Fischer and Whitson on board is scheduled to undock the ISS at 00:58 Moscow time on Sunday. It is expected to touch down southeast of Kazakhstan’s Zhezkazgan at 4:22 Moscow time.

Whitson arrived to the International Space Station on November 17, 2016 and spent nearly one year on the orbit. Yurchikhin and Fischer arrived to the ISS on April 20, 2017, and their mission lasted 135 days.

