Russian cosmonauts successfully complete spacewalk

KOROLYOV, August 18. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergei Ryazansky returned aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after a spacewalk lasting 7.5 hours, the Mission Control Center told TASS.

"The cosmonauts successfully completed the and returned to the station, closing the exit hatch," the MCC said.

Initially, the spacewalk was supposed to last 6 hours and 5 minutes, but the MCC prolonged it as the cosmonauts did not have time to complete the work on time.

This was the first spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts since February 2016.

The next spacewalk for Russia's is planned in February 2018. The main task is to install equipment for retransmitting data to the Earth via the Luch satellite system on the outer surface of the ISS.