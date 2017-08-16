Back to Main page
Senior official says Russian space launches must be cheaper than American ones

Science & Space
August 16, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin is sure this will help defend the market and make good money for the country

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia must make commercial space launches as cheap as possible in order to make them competitive, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Russia 24 TV channel live.

Russian scientists must respond in an "asymmetrical" way to their US counterparts, who developed technologies for returning launch vehicle first stages to the launch site, he said. In this respect, Rogozin called American developments a "costly history."

"This is a debatable idea, but it has been publicly varnished and needs our response," he said. "Only one response is possible here: to make the production and launch parts as cheap as possible, make our prices for launch services on the commercial market not heavy, but lower than the Americans have, no matter how hard they try."

The deputy prime minister believes that Russia should use all possibilities to make its launches cheaper than American ones by applying technologies and certain costs reduction approaches. "Then we will defend this market and will be making good money for the country," Rogozin added.

Earlier, Director General of the Energomash scientific production association Igor Arbuzov said that the new Russian Soyuz-5 carrier rocket must be competitive in its price with the American Falcon-9 rocket produced by SpaceX. This task was set before the designers, he said.

Dmitry Rogozin
