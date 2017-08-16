Vostochny Cosmodrome ready for 2017 launches

Former economy minister Ulyukayev believes his criminal case is provocationBusiness & Economy August 16, 10:05
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, August 16. /TASS/. Director of the Operation Center for Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Rano Dzhuraeva told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin that Vostocnhy Cosmodrome was ready for launches in 2017.
"There are no problematic issues here. We are to complete the facilities by ‘dry tests’ [tests for rocket carriers without fuel]," she said during examination of early production facilities. "We have finished almost everything concerning the technologies, including autonomous tests for the Fregat upper stage and integrated tests, as well as annual maintenance. Now we are preparing for ‘dry tests’ regarding the construction readiness."
She also added that facelift repair of facilities needed after the first launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome and painting will be finished in a few days.
Roscosmos experts reported that the first carrier rocket will be delivered to the Amur Region on September 20. "Dry tests" are scheduled for early October.
During this procedure, the Soyuz-2 rocket carrier will undergo a complete pre-launch processing, up to installation on the launch pad. The launch is set for November. The second rocket carrier will be delivered to the Amur Region in November and is to be launched on December 22.