Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vostochny Cosmodrome ready for 2017 launches

Science & Space
August 16, 10:57 UTC+3 VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME

Roscosmos reports that the first carrier rocket will be delivered to the Amur Region on September 20

Share
1 pages in this article

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, August 16. /TASS/. Director of the Operation Center for Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Rano Dzhuraeva told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin that Vostocnhy Cosmodrome was ready for launches in 2017.

Read also

Third launch from Russia's Vostochny spaceport scheduled for December

Number of space launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome to double in 2018

Russia to launch lunar missions from Vostochny spaceport

Russian traveler plans to fly to stratosphere in hot air balloon from Vostochny Cosmodrome

"There are no problematic issues here. We are to complete the facilities by ‘dry tests’ [tests for rocket carriers without fuel]," she said during examination of early production facilities. "We have finished almost everything concerning the technologies, including autonomous tests for the Fregat upper stage and integrated tests, as well as annual maintenance. Now we are preparing for ‘dry tests’ regarding the construction readiness."

She also added that facelift repair of facilities needed after the first launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome and painting will be finished in a few days.

Roscosmos experts reported that the first carrier rocket will be delivered to the Amur Region on September 20. "Dry tests" are scheduled for early October.

During this procedure, the Soyuz-2 rocket carrier will undergo a complete pre-launch processing, up to installation on the launch pad. The launch is set for November. The second rocket carrier will be delivered to the Amur Region in November and is to be launched on December 22.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV
2
Ex-president advises Poland to avoid disputes with Germany over WWII reparations issue
3
Ex-Polish President Walesa slams accusations he was secret agent as ‘political vengeance’
4
Third launch from Russia's Vostochny spaceport scheduled for December
5
Former economy minister Ulyukayev believes his criminal case is provocation
6
Russia has grounds to seek extradition of jailed pilot Yaroshenko via UN — attorney
7
North Korea has ability to make rocket engines on its own — US intelligence official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама