Third launch from Vostochny spaceport in Far East slated for December

Science & Space
August 16, 8:34 UTC+3 VOSTOCHNY

The first launch from the new Russian spaceport was performed in late April 2016

VOSTOCHNY, August 16. /TASS/. The third launch from Russia’s newest Vostochny space center in the Far East is scheduled for December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at a meeting to discuss the project’s construction on Wednesday.

Number of space launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome to double in 2018

"We have the schedule and we assume that the dates will remain unchanged - November 28 and December 22," he said.

The head of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Igor Komarov said earlier that two space launches were expected to be conducted from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in December 2017.

The first launch from the new Russian spaceport was performed in late April 2016, when a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket delivered three satellites to orbit.

