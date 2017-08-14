Russia and China to boost space cooperation

Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rulesSociety & Culture August 14, 18:31
Man suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in Moscow pleads guiltySociety & Culture August 14, 18:00
Baltic Fleet’s air pilots conduct missile firing practice near KaliningradMilitary & Defense August 14, 17:33
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operationMilitary & Defense August 14, 16:59
Russia and China to boost space cooperationScience & Space August 14, 15:49
Moldovan president expects to discuss government’s move against Russia with PutinWorld August 14, 15:33
Well-known golfer arrested in Moscow for killing motherWorld August 14, 14:53
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in MoscowSociety & Culture August 14, 14:49
Viktor Ahn enlisted in Russia’s short track speed skating team for 2018 Winter GamesSport August 14, 14:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia and China are going to broaden cooperation in the field of space operations commercialization, Denis Lyskov, Chief Executive Officer of Russian launching services operator Glavkosmos, told TASS on Monday.
"Glavkosmos has a rich history of cooperation with partners from China. We are currently looking for options to expand such interaction in conventional formats and within the framework of new tasks on commercialization of space operations to be tackled by Russian and Chinese companies," Lyskov said after the meeting with China’s representatives.
The meeting was held within the framework of the second meeting of the Sino-Russian working group on space cooperation. Meeting attendees paid special attention to the discussion of a new Sino-Russian program for 2018-2022, where Glavkosmos is acting as a coordinator and as an actionee for several topics. The program is scheduled for signing in fall 2017.