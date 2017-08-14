Back to Main page
Russia and China to boost space cooperation

Science & Space
August 14, 15:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and China have discussed a new Sino-Russian space program for 2018-2022

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia and China are going to broaden cooperation in the field of space operations commercialization, Denis Lyskov, Chief Executive Officer of Russian launching services operator Glavkosmos, told TASS on Monday.

"Glavkosmos has a rich history of cooperation with partners from China. We are currently looking for options to expand such interaction in conventional formats and within the framework of new tasks on commercialization of space operations to be tackled by Russian and Chinese companies," Lyskov said after the meeting with China’s representatives.

The meeting was held within the framework of the second meeting of the Sino-Russian working group on space cooperation. Meeting attendees paid special attention to the discussion of a new Sino-Russian program for 2018-2022, where Glavkosmos is acting as a coordinator and as an actionee for several topics. The program is scheduled for signing in fall 2017.

