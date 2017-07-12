Back to Main page
Experts get gold nanoparticles using mimosa that fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Science & Space
July 12, 15:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The authors of the study believe their progress is beneficial for creating new medicines against bacteria resistant to conventional antibiotics

Mimosa pudica

Mimosa pudica

© wikimedia.org/Emoke Denes

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/ An international research team from Mexico, India, and the Siberian Federal University (SFU) have mastered the synthesis of gold-containing nanoparticles by using bacteria residing inside the sensitive plant (Mimosa pudica), the press office said.

The compounds obtained show marked antibacterial properties. According to the researchers who initiated the study, the development might assist in creating new medicines for fighting against bacteria resistant to conventional antibiotics.

"The current study suggests a rapid and ecologically pure way of synthesis of nanoparticles containing gold, by means of new symbiotic bacteria Aneurin Bacillus Migulanus 14 inhabiting the Mimosa Pudica. <...> The efficiency of the new substance in fighting pathogens was demonstrated with the example of a notable decrease in the activity of the pathogen Pseudomonas Aeruginosa," stated in the research article, published in journal Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology.

Because of the broad application of antibiotics, more and more microorganisms resistant to the medications have surfaced in our day. This motivates researchers to search for new approaches to control bacteria. The research has shown various metallic nanoparticles, in particular, containing silver or gold, have intense antibacterial properties. However, the chemical composition of such a compound is not only very expensive but also unsafe since it is connected to using toxic elements which are dangerous to the public’s health and the environment.

Green synthesis

In the new research work, the process of synthesis by utilizing the bacteria, Aneurin Bacillus Migulanus 14 was organized as a multistage setup but after optimization, the scientists managed to conduct the whole process in 20 minutes. With this, the synthesis neither requires high temperatures, nor a complex and expensive apparatus, nor the use of toxic reagents.

The new compounds’ antimicrobic activity was tested on a series of pathogenic bacteria. As a result, it was ascertained that the gold is very efficient in fighting various infections. The best performance was achieved in cases of blue pus bacillus (P. Aeruginosa), colon bacillus (E.Coli), aurococcus (S. aureus), hay bacillus (B. Subtilis), as well as Klebsiella Pneumoniae.

The authors of study believe their progress is beneficial for creating new medicines against bacteria resistant to conventional antibiotics.

