Roscosmos takes additional precautions for safer launches from Baikonur

Roscosmos takes additional precautions for safer launches from BaikonurScience & Space July 07, 7:48
OPCW report ignores version that Khan Shaykhun incident was staged — Russian diplomatWorld July 07, 7:27
Dozens of police injured in protests ahead of G20 summit in HamburgWorld July 07, 3:11
IBF clears Russian boxer Povetkin of all charges — promoterSport July 07, 3:03
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 3:00
Russia hands its proposals on Syria to US, awaiting reaction — LavrovWorld July 06, 22:54
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1Sport July 06, 22:45
Lavrov says Moscow wants Washington's ideas on no-flight zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 21:46
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morningWorld July 06, 21:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian space agency Roscosmos, in cooperation with the state bodies of Kazakhstan, has taken additional precautions intended to minimize negative consequences of launches from the Baikonur space center that Russia leases from Kazakhstan, the agency’s press service said on Thursday.
On June 14, two people died as a result of a steppe fire in the area where fragments of the Soyuz-2.1 rocket were to fall. The launch itself was successful.
"In order to prevent similar incidents, state corporation Roscosmos has introduced additional measures intended to minimize possible negative consequences from launches," the agency said.
The measures include orbital survey of the rocket fragment drop zones by Russian spacecraft before and shortly after the launch, post-launch aerial monitoring of these areas and other precautions.
Yuri Khatyushin, the driver of a Kamaz truck operated by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia rocket-and-space enterprise, which oversees maintenance of the drop zones, died on June 14 while extinguishing a fire in the Kazakh steppe. The blaze erupted at the drop zone of the stages of the Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and engulfed his Kamaz vehicle after a particularly strong gust of wind.
Another worker, involved in the removal of fallen Soyuz fragments, suffered serious burns. The man, identified as Vyacheslav Tyts, succumbed to his injuries on June 30.