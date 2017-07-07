Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Roscosmos takes additional precautions for safer launches from Baikonur

Science & Space
July 07, 7:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The measures were introduced after a deadly wildfire claimed the lives of two workers removing fallen Soyuz rocket fragments

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian space agency Roscosmos, in cooperation with the state bodies of Kazakhstan, has taken additional precautions intended to minimize negative consequences of launches from the Baikonur space center that Russia leases from Kazakhstan, the agency’s press service said on Thursday.

On June 14, two people died as a result of a steppe fire in the area where fragments of the Soyuz-2.1 rocket were to fall. The launch itself was successful.

"In order to prevent similar incidents, state corporation Roscosmos has introduced additional measures intended to minimize possible negative consequences from launches," the agency said.

The measures include orbital survey of the rocket fragment drop zones by Russian spacecraft before and shortly after the launch, post-launch aerial monitoring of these areas and other precautions.

Yuri Khatyushin, the driver of a Kamaz truck operated by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia rocket-and-space enterprise, which oversees maintenance of the drop zones, died on June 14 while extinguishing a fire in the Kazakh steppe. The blaze erupted at the drop zone of the stages of the Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and engulfed his Kamaz vehicle after a particularly strong gust of wind.

Another worker, involved in the removal of fallen Soyuz fragments, suffered serious burns. The man, identified as Vyacheslav Tyts, succumbed to his injuries on June 30.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summit
2
Expert says Washington’s tactics in Syria becoming more aggressive
3
Latvia extradites Russian citizen at request of US Department of Justice
4
OPCW report ignores version that Khan Shaykhun incident was staged — Russian diplomat
5
Russia hands its proposals on Syria to US, awaiting reaction — Lavrov
6
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morning
7
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran
TOP STORIES
Реклама