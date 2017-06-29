Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deal for selling Sea Launch project’s assets to be closed by yearend

Science & Space
June 29, 19:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The deal’s closure will help repay a considerable part of Sea Launch Group’s debts to Energiya Corporation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The deal for selling the Sea Launch project’s assets is expected to be closed in late 2017, Russia’s Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation said in its annual report on Thursday.

"The deal is expected to be finally closed in the fourth quarter of 2017 after the required authorizing licenses are obtained from the US authorities," the document says.

Read also

S7 Group buys Sea Launch floating spaceport from Russian space rocket corporation

According to the report, Sea Launch Group affiliated with Energiya Corporation signed two agreements with S7 on December 23, 2016 on selling the assets of the Sea Launch project.

Once all the terms of the deal are fulfilled, the ownership rights to the Sea Launch project’s core assets (the assembly and command ship, the Odyssey launch platform and the ground-based auxiliary equipment) will pass over to new owners.

"The deal’s closure will help repay a considerable part of Sea Launch Group’s debts to Energiya Corporation," the document says.

Energiya intends to continue cooperation with the new owner of the Sea Launch project, providing all possible assistance in the complex’s development and operation, the document reads.

Sea Launch

The Sea Launch is an international commercial project of the seaborne rocket and space complex. Sea Launch Company was established in 1995 for the project’s implementation. Its founders included US Boeing, Russia’s Energiya Corporation, the Norwegian shipyard Kvaerner (currently Aker Solutions), Ukraine’s Yuzhnoye design bureau and the Ukrainian Yuzhmash rocket and space enterprise. Sea Launch Company declared its bankruptcy in the summer of 2009 and after its reorganization in 2010 Russia’s Energiya Corporation gained the leading role in the project. Space launches were suspended in 2014.

Read also
Zenit-class space rocket (archive)

Sea Launch Project may get a new class rocket

In late September 2016, S7 signed a contract with Sea Launch Group on the project’s acquisition. The purchase items comprised the Odyssey floating platform, the Sea Launch Commander ship, the ground-based equipment at Long Beach port (California), and also the Sea Launch trademark.

Space launches from the floating spaceport are expected to restart in 2018. A total of 10-12 launches are expected to be conducted under the project during the first five years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure
3
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concerts
4
Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Thursday
5
Russian shipyard may equip exported warships with latest air defense missile/gun system
6
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threat
7
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
TOP STORIES
Реклама