Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to increase number of Soyuz launches 50% in 2018

Science & Space
June 19, 11:21 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

About 20 Soyuz rockets will be launched in 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase the number of launches of Soyuz rockets 50% in 2018 in contrast to 2017, the CEO of Russia’s space rocket center Progress, Aleksandr Kirillin, told TASS at the international aerospace show Le Bourget on Monday.

"About 20 Soyuz rockets will be launched in 2017. The space rocket center Progress has made provisions for four launch campaigns. In 2018, 20 to 32 Soyuz rockets are to be launched," he said.

Read also

Russia plans to launch new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in 2022

Kirillin said the 2017-2018 launch campaigns will depend on the readiness of space vehicles to be put in orbit.

Mockups of rockets Soyuz-FG, Soyuz-2.1v, Soyuz-2 and Soyuz-ST and also spacecraft Resurs-P, Obzor-R and Bion-M and small-size spacecraft Aist-2D are on display at Le Bourget at the joint exposition of the state-run corporation Roscosmos.

In 2017, Russia launched Soyuz-U, Soyuz-FG, Soyuz-2.1b and Soyuz-2.1a rockets to put in space the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-05, manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-04, a military satellite and one cargo spacecraft Progress MS-06.

The forthcoming launch of a Soyuz rocket is due on June 23. It will orbit a military satellite from the northern Plesetsk space site.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU prolongs sanctions against Crimea for one year
2
Any actions 'on ground' in Syria should be coordinated with Damascus — Lavrov
3
Iran delivers missile strike on terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
4
Russia to increase number of Soyuz launches 50% in 2018
5
Russian, Chinese foreign ministers agree to enhance coordination in world affairs
6
Russian nuclear firm expects to attract investors to Akkuyu NPP project by end of 2017
7
Top official emphasizes Crimea learned to shrug off EU sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама