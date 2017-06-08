Russia’s Aerospace Force takes Briz-M booster to dump orbit

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Titov Center of Russia’s Aerospace Force has taken the Briz booster from the designated orbit of the Echostar-21 satellite to a dump orbit, the Defense Ministry has told the media.

The US telecommunication satellite Echostar-21 was put in space on Thursday morning from the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan with a Proton-M rocket, which blasted off at 06:45 Moscow time. The satellite entered the designated orbit nine hours and 13 minutes later.

"To remove the Briz-M booster from Echostar-21’s orbit the engines were turned on twice. The booster was pushed into an orbit of about 2,000 kilometers at perigee and about 35,000 kilometers at apogee," the Defense Ministry said.

"Once the Briz-M booster was taken to a dump orbit the Aerospace Force’s Space Control Center started analyzing and processing information concerning other space objects.

The booster and the satellite will be monitored by the chief center for space situation reconnaissance of Russia’s Aerospace Force.