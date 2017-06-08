Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocket

Science & Space
June 08, 13:09 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The engine will increase the lift capacity of the Angara-A5 carrier rocket to 37 tonnes, and the engine will be subsequently used in the third stage of a super-heavy carrier rocket

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Tushin/TASS

BISHKEK, June 8. /TASS/. Russia has started developing a hydrogen engine for the Angara-A5V carrier rocket with the increased lift capacity and also for a super-heavy launcher, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Expert: Decision to drop Angara project made due to mistakes in space strategy

"A decision has been made to accelerate work on a super-heavy-class rocket. In this regard, R&D work has already been launched and work will begin on the RD-0150 hydrogen engine," Rogozin said.

According to Rogozin, this engine as part of the third stage increases the lift capacity of the Angara-A5 carrier rocket in its Angara-A5V modification to 37 tonnes and the engine will be subsequently used in the third stage of a super-heavy carrier rocket.

The vice-premier compared the Angara-A5 upgrade to the Angara-A5V version with the inclusion of a motor vehicle into a different category.

"Speaking in automobile terms, this is a heavy truck."

Read also

Construction of new generation Angara-A5 launch pad to begin in 2018

Rogozin earlier said that the Russian president had assigned State Space Corporation Roscosmos the task to accelerate the work on creating a super-heavy rocket through the development of the relevant technologies.

Roscosmos Head Igor Komarov said earlier that the launch complex for the super-heavy rocket at the Vostochny cosmodrome was planned to be built by 2030. The Soyuz-5.1 new medium-class rocket being developed under the Phoenix R&D work is expected to become the first stage for the super-heavy launcher.

Development strategy envisaged a Soyuz-5 launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome for 2034 and a super-heavy rocket launch for 2035.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
4
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria
5
UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful
6
Moscow plans tit-for-tat move if US fails to restore diplomatic immunity of compounds
7
Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe
TOP STORIES
Реклама