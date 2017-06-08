Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocket

Diplomat states Russia has no expectations regarding UK electionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 14:02
UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successfulWorld June 08, 13:52
Moscow’s legendary Luzhniki Arena to be inaugurated with match of Russian football teamSport June 08, 13:24
Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocketScience & Space June 08, 13:09
Press review: Timoshenko takes heat for 2009 gas deal and India-Pakistan rivalry joins SCOPress Review June 08, 13:00
Poland has no claims against Russia on presidential plane crash probe, diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 12:49
Russia to continue its focus on quality of Proton carrier rocket enginesScience & Space June 08, 12:30
British rock legend Sting returns to Moscow after five-year hiatusSociety & Culture June 08, 12:17
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 11:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BISHKEK, June 8. /TASS/. Russia has started developing a hydrogen engine for the Angara-A5V carrier rocket with the increased lift capacity and also for a super-heavy launcher, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Thursday.
"A decision has been made to accelerate work on a super-heavy-class rocket. In this regard, R&D work has already been launched and work will begin on the RD-0150 hydrogen engine," Rogozin said.
According to Rogozin, this engine as part of the third stage increases the lift capacity of the Angara-A5 carrier rocket in its Angara-A5V modification to 37 tonnes and the engine will be subsequently used in the third stage of a super-heavy carrier rocket.
The vice-premier compared the Angara-A5 upgrade to the Angara-A5V version with the inclusion of a motor vehicle into a different category.
"Speaking in automobile terms, this is a heavy truck."
Rogozin earlier said that the Russian president had assigned State Space Corporation Roscosmos the task to accelerate the work on creating a super-heavy rocket through the development of the relevant technologies.
Roscosmos Head Igor Komarov said earlier that the launch complex for the super-heavy rocket at the Vostochny cosmodrome was planned to be built by 2030. The Soyuz-5.1 new medium-class rocket being developed under the Phoenix R&D work is expected to become the first stage for the super-heavy launcher.
Development strategy envisaged a Soyuz-5 launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome for 2034 and a super-heavy rocket launch for 2035.