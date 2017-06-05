Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to launch new-generation navigation satellite next year

Science & Space
June 05, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first launch of the Glonass-K2 newest navigation satellite from spaceport is expected in 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yevgeny Kurskov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The first new-generation navigation satellite Glonass-K2 will be launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in north Russia next year, Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company, the satellite producer, said on its website on Monday.

The spacecraft’s new automated control system will be used at the launch and technical compounds of the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The first launch of the Glonass-K2 newest navigation satellite from the spaceport is expected in 2018," the company said in a statement.

Read also

New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting encoded signal

A new automated complex will be developed specifically to exercise control of the satellite’s systems. The equipment will help track the satellite’s condition both at the stage of its preparation for the launch and during the launch of the carrier rocket.

Third-generation Glonass-K satellites of Russia’s GLONASS global navigation satellite system are distinguished by their high accuracy of determining coordinates. They are designed for ten years of operation as compared to the previous-generation Glonass-M spacecraft with a service life of seven years. The first Glonass-K satellite was launched into orbit in 2011 and the second in 2014. The Glonass-K2 is designed to develop further the Glonass-K series.

The Glonass-K2 will be transmitting nine navigation signals. It will weigh about 1,800 kilograms or twice as much as the Glonass-K1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
GLONASS
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
2
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
3
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorism
4
Belarus not planning to exit Russian market — top diplomat
5
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
6
Putin jokes with NBC reporter saying she 'could be arrested' in US for contacts with him
7
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама