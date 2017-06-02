Russia's new spacecraft to be launched from Baikonur in 2022

Moscow’s legendary stadium granted commissioning permit ahead of 2018 World CupSport June 02, 19:39
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatizationBusiness & Economy June 02, 19:22
Putin jokes about climate change, US hegemony at St. Petersburg forumRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 19:11
Greenhouse gas emissions reach limits posing risk to world’s energy systemSociety & Culture June 02, 18:55
Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:42
Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:34
Russia and Japan to implement joint projects on Kuril Islands in 2018Business & Economy June 02, 18:26
Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 18:03
Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding AssadRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 17:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST.PETERSBURG, June 2 / TASS /The first launch of a new Russian spacecraft Federatsiya (Federation) will be carried out in 2022 from Baikonur, the head of the -Russian Federal Space Agency Igor Komarov said on Friday.
"There is a decision that the first launch of the manned spacecraft Federation will be carried out on the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket from Baikonur," Komarov said.
He added that "In 2022, having seen an increase in competition in the market of launch services and launch vehicles, we will provide for the launch of the new carrier rocket, which will significantly reduce the cost of the payload, and seriously increase the efficiency of launch services."