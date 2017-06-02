Russia's new spacecraft to be launched from Baikonur in 2022

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2 / TASS /The first launch of a new Russian spacecraft Federatsiya (Federation) will be carried out in 2022 from Baikonur, the head of the -Russian Federal Space Agency Igor Komarov said on Friday.

"There is a decision that the first launch of the manned spacecraft Federation will be carried out on the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket from Baikonur," Komarov said.

He added that "In 2022, having seen an increase in competition in the market of launch services and launch vehicles, we will provide for the launch of the new carrier rocket, which will significantly reduce the cost of the payload, and seriously increase the efficiency of launch services."