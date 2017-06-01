Back to Main page
Satellite companies OneWeb, Gonets sign agreement on creating joint venture

Science & Space
June 01, 11:17 UTC+3

Proposed satellite constellation OneWeb and Russian communication satellite system Gonets signed an agreement on creating a joint venture

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Proposed satellite constellation OneWeb and Russian communication satellite system Gonets signed an agreement on creating a joint venture at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017.

The agreement was signed by OneWeb CEO Eric Beranger and Gonets CEO Dmitry Bakanov, TASS reported from the scene.

