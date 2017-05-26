Russian space budget may grow this year

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. The budget of the state program on Russia's Space Activity for 2013-2020 may be increased this year by 8.57 billion rubles ($150.926 million), says an explanatory note to budget amendments for 2017 and for the planned period of 2018-2019.

It said the federal law envisaged 173.2 billion rubles for the state program on Russia’s space activity in 2013-2020, while" the bill (on amendments) increases the amount of budget allocations for the state program by 8.57 billion rubles to 181.8 billion rubles ($3.2 billion)," the document said.

Thus, the financing of space ports Vostochny and Baikonur is expected to grow.