Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian space budget may grow this year

Science & Space
May 26, 20:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The budget of the state program on Russia's Space Activity for 2013-2020 may be increased this year by $150.926 million

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SCOTT KELLY/NASA

Read also

Putin expects breakthroughs in space science

MOSCOW, May 26./TASS/. The budget of the state program on Russia's Space Activity for 2013-2020 may be increased this year by 8.57 billion rubles ($150.926 million), says an explanatory note to budget amendments for 2017 and for the planned period of 2018-2019.

It said the federal law envisaged 173.2 billion rubles for the state program on Russia’s space activity in 2013-2020, while" the bill (on amendments) increases the amount of budget allocations for the state program by 8.57 billion rubles to 181.8 billion rubles ($3.2 billion)," the document said.

Thus, the financing of space ports Vostochny and Baikonur is expected to grow.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia working on advanced air defense system
2
Kremlin suspects Trump played 'Russia threat' card to make NATO allies cough up 'dues'
3
Moscow determined to respond to expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia
4
Russia looks for traces of extra-terrestrial life forms on ISS surface
5
Russia and China share stances on Syria crisis
6
Moscow comments on Tallinn’s move to expel Russian diplomats
7
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
TOP STORIES
Реклама