Russia's military satellite delivered into orbit

Science & Space
May 25, 14:51 UTC+3 PLESETSK SPACEPORT

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport on May 25

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

PLESETSK SPACEPORT/Archangelsk Region/, May 25. /TASS/. A military satellite launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia’s Archangelsk Region earlier on Thursday has been successfully delivered into the designated orbit, the Defense Ministry said.

"The launch of the carrier rocket and delivery of the spacecraft into the orbit took place as scheduled," a ministry official told reporters.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport at 9:34 Moscow time (06:34 GMT) on Thursday. The Fregat upper stage delivered the space vehicle into the estimated orbit.

