Siberian innovators create super-thin wires for spacecraft

Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in FranceWorld May 19, 17:48
Assange says he will not ‘forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassyWorld May 19, 17:16
Ukrainians signing petition to president against banning Russian VKontakte social networkWorld May 19, 17:13
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert statesWorld May 19, 16:58
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs CannesSociety & Culture May 19, 16:54
Russian tennis star Sharapova getting ready for Wimbledon qualifiersSport May 19, 16:34
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 19, 16:27
Lawyer says Assange free to leave Ecuadorian embassy any timeWorld May 19, 15:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Siberian Federal University (SFU) together with RPC Magnetic Hydrodynamics has rolled out ultra-thin aluminum wire for use in the aerospace industry, the SFU’s press office said. This breakthrough makes it possible to manufacture on-board wires with high electro-conductivity capable of withstanding temperature swings in a long-term usage. The customers have been already supplied with a pilot batch.
This innovation’s uniqueness resides in the application of high-frequency electromagnetic field while casting aluminum which can be in that way accomplished continuously. As a result, the finished material possesses crucial features for the spacecraft technology: low mass, high electro-conductivity, and thermal resistance. Now, the onboard wire systems for flight vehicles are made from copper, whose unit weight of is triple that of aluminum.
The client for the ultra-thin wire was the Special Design Bureau of the Cable Industry, a Russian enterprise dealing with the development of products for the rocket, space, aerial, and naval fields. Pilot batches of 100-200 kg. have been supplied also to the Moscow-based company Specavia and the Krasnoyarsk-based Aliance Metal Group.
At the moment, the developers have upgraded the laboratory facilities and experimental-industrial complex and are ready to organize batch production of items based on various aluminum alloys. For the technology and equipment, the corresponding Russian patents have been received.