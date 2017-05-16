Six Russian satellites to be launched in 2017

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Three Gonets communications satellites, the Geo-IK-2 (Kosmos 2470) geodesy satellite and a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry, made by Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems, are to be launched into space this year, the company’s CEO, Nikolay Testoyedov, told TASS in an interview.

"We’ve got three Gonets satellites made last year waiting for a rocket launch. We are testing the Geo-IK-2, that is to be completed in the third quarter and delivered into space in the fourth quarter this year. We also plan to launch a relay satellite for the Defense Ministry," he elaborated, going into detail about the company’s plans for 2017.

Apart from this, one GLONASS-M navigation satellite is to be launched.

A total of 11 space vehicles are stored by the company: Three Gonets, one Lybid (Ukraine) and seven Glonass-M satellites.

"We are working on nine GLONASS-K1 and six Gonets (and preparing contracts for three other similar space vehicles) and also working on satellites for various departments and ministries. There are about 60 satellites that are being contracted or stored before the launch in the company," Testoyedov said.