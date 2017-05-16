One satellite bound to be launched for GLONASS system by end 2017

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. At least one navigation satellite for the GLONASS system will be launched into orbit before the end of this year, Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems CEO Nikolay Testoyedov told TASS in an interview.

"We have recently extended the storage for one of the satellites, so we will probably carry out at least one launch at the end of the year. The other satellites will be stored until the current GLONASS satellites break down," he said.

At present, there are 27 satellites in the GLONASS group, 24 of which are functioning for their intended purposes, one is being studied by the chief engineer, another is being held in reserve, while one other satellite is still in the flight testing phase. It should be noted that more than half of the operating satellites’ warranty have past their deadline.

"The orbit group state can be called outstanding: 14 out of 27 satellites are operating out of warranty, thus making seven years of active shelf life. Some of the satellites have been operating for over ten years. That is, one satellite was delivered into space in 2005 and three more, in 2006," Testoyedov pointed out.