Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International Space Station orbit to be raised by almost one kilometer

Science & Space
April 25, 18:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The adjustment is planned in order to create favorable conditions for the landing of Soyuz MS-03 space vehicle
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Soyuz MS-04 launched to space station from Baikonur Cosmodrome

MOSCOW, April 25./TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) will raise its orbit’s altitude by about one kilometer, Russia’s Flight Control Center said on Tuesday.

"In line with the program of the ISS flight, the orbit adjustment is planned for April 27 at 8:10 Moscow time. The correction will be carried out involving the engines of the Zvezda service module. The engines will be in operation for about 30 seconds," the report said. An average altitude of the ISS flight will increase by 0.8 kilometers and will make up 405.1 kilometers, it said.

The adjustment is planned in order to create favorable conditions for the landing of Soyuz MS-03 space vehicle.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industries
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%
4
Lavrov slams US ‘Russia-arms-Taliban’ remarks as ‘red herring’ to divert focus from Syria
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
7
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
TOP STORIES
Реклама