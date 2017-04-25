International Space Station orbit to be raised by almost one kilometer

Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian enginesMilitary & Defense April 25, 17:55
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industriesMilitary & Defense April 25, 17:50
FIFA Secretary General on her mission and expectations from Confederations CupSport April 25, 17:39
Russia's Ansat helicopter to debut at aerospace show in MexicoMilitary & Defense April 25, 17:03
Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exportsMilitary & Defense April 25, 16:33
Putin sets sights on increasing share of navy’s advanced weapons to 70%Military & Defense April 25, 16:14
Spanish Senate chief plans to meet with Lavrov during visit to RussiaWorld April 25, 16:10
Japanese prime minister expects progress in talks on peace treaty with PutinWorld April 25, 15:55
Teen bitten by pet lion strolling in Russia’s Volga regionSociety & Culture April 25, 15:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 25./TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) will raise its orbit’s altitude by about one kilometer, Russia’s Flight Control Center said on Tuesday.
"In line with the program of the ISS flight, the orbit adjustment is planned for April 27 at 8:10 Moscow time. The correction will be carried out involving the engines of the Zvezda service module. The engines will be in operation for about 30 seconds," the report said. An average altitude of the ISS flight will increase by 0.8 kilometers and will make up 405.1 kilometers, it said.
The adjustment is planned in order to create favorable conditions for the landing of Soyuz MS-03 space vehicle.