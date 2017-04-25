International Space Station orbit to be raised by almost one kilometer

MOSCOW, April 25./TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) will raise its orbit’s altitude by about one kilometer, Russia’s Flight Control Center said on Tuesday.

"In line with the program of the ISS flight, the orbit adjustment is planned for April 27 at 8:10 Moscow time. The correction will be carried out involving the engines of the Zvezda service module. The engines will be in operation for about 30 seconds," the report said. An average altitude of the ISS flight will increase by 0.8 kilometers and will make up 405.1 kilometers, it said.

The adjustment is planned in order to create favorable conditions for the landing of Soyuz MS-03 space vehicle.