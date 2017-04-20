Siberian engineers create unmatched through-the-earth communications system

KRASNOYARSK, April 20. /TASS/. Krasnoyarsk engineers developed a unique through-the-earth communications system that allows miners trapped up to one kilometer underground to text messages that will reach the surface, chief engineer of the engineering center Radius, Viktor Tregubov, told TASS reporters during today’s Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

"This is a fixed transmitter installed in refuge chambers in which trapped miners gather. However, there used to be no connection with these refuge chambers, as only rescuers could send signals. The new technology, based on seismic studies, uses earth waves to tackle this problem," Tregubov said.

The chief engineer explained that Chilean rescuers faced this problem during the Chilean mining accident at the San Jose copper-gold mine in 2010, when 33 miners remained trapped underground for 69 days. The rescuers had to drill vertical boreholes in order to get information about the miners’ condition.

The transmitter designed by Krasnoyarsk engineers allows miners to text messages about their number, health, condition, water and air supplies, etc.

The new through-the-earth communications system is being patented now, the chief engineer noted. The invention attracted not only Russian mining companies, but China as well.

The Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum opened today and will run until April 22. The forum will focus on Russia's economy for 2017-2025.