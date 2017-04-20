Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington continues space cooperation with Moscow

Science & Space
April 20, 12:45 UTC+3 KOROLYOV
Share
1 pages in this article
Launch of the Russian Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome

Launch of the Russian Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

KOROLYOV, April 20. /TASS/. Washington continues space cooperation with Russia, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft told TASS on Thursday.

Read also
Russian space contractor delivers RD-181 rocket engines to US

"Despite political disagreements, which we are all aware of, we keep working hard to continue the cooperation," said Tefft, who visited the Flight Control Center in the town of Korolyov near Moscow to watch the launch of the Russian Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. He also said that the two countries should continue to work together as they explored the future.

"It was even more impressive than I thought," the ambassador said commenting on his visit to the Flight Control Center. "I was recalling as I listened the countdown even in the sixties and seventies," he added. "There is a great history here, we should all - Russians and Americans - be proud of," Tefft said.

The Soyuz-FG rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasted off the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 10:13 Moscow time (07:13 GMT) on Thursday. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock to the International Space Station in six hours after the launch, while three previous flights were two days long as the Soyuz-MS spacecraft was undergoing tests. The crew comprises Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in Syria
3
Press review: The Hague draws line on Crimea and Kiev creates Islamist battalion
4
US decides not to intercept Russian bombers flying near Alaska
5
Russia is developing hypersonic weapon system
6
Armata tank field trials proceed on schedule
7
Russia-India drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама