Washington continues space cooperation with Moscow

Armata tank field trials proceed on scheduleMilitary & Defense April 20, 13:39
Russia is developing hypersonic weapon systemMilitary & Defense April 20, 13:35
French presidential candidate promises to build new anti-terror coalitionWorld April 20, 13:21
FSB close to establishing instigator of St. Petersburg metro attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 13:15
Russian human rights chief slams claims of 'anti-gay purge' in Chechnya as provocationRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 13:13
Space tourist Symonyi busy raising family, yearns to go to orbit againScience & Space April 20, 13:04
Press review: The Hague draws line on Crimea and Kiev creates Islamist battalionPress Review April 20, 13:00
Fourth fiberglass mine sweeper laid down for Russian NavyMilitary & Defense April 20, 12:51
Kremlin spokesman says no evidence of retaliation against gay people in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 12:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KOROLYOV, April 20. /TASS/. Washington continues space cooperation with Russia, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft told TASS on Thursday.
"Despite political disagreements, which we are all aware of, we keep working hard to continue the cooperation," said Tefft, who visited the Flight Control Center in the town of Korolyov near Moscow to watch the launch of the Russian Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. He also said that the two countries should continue to work together as they explored the future.
"It was even more impressive than I thought," the ambassador said commenting on his visit to the Flight Control Center. "I was recalling as I listened the countdown even in the sixties and seventies," he added. "There is a great history here, we should all - Russians and Americans - be proud of," Tefft said.
The Soyuz-FG rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasted off the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 10:13 Moscow time (07:13 GMT) on Thursday. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock to the International Space Station in six hours after the launch, while three previous flights were two days long as the Soyuz-MS spacecraft was undergoing tests. The crew comprises Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer.