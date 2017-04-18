Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral

Science & Space
April 18, 18:26 UTC+3 NEW YORK
After docking with the ISS Cygnus will stay in orbit for about three months
Share
1 pages in this article
© NASA TV

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. An Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft has blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida towards the ISS. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA telecast the launch live.

Cygnus is carrying 3.5 tonnes of cargoes, including food, instruments, equipment for space walks and computer components for about 250 experiments to be staged during the 51st and 52nd expeditions to the ISS.

The time slot for launch was no more than 30 minutes. The weather was favorable 90%.

After docking with the ISS Cygnus will stay in orbit for about three months. It will be loaded with garbage and waste from the ISS for further disposal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
4
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
5
Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral
6
Experts find traces of US intervention in Russia’s 2016 elections
7
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence
TOP STORIES
Реклама