Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. An Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft has blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida towards the ISS. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA telecast the launch live.

The @OrbitalATK #Cygnus launches on time on a four-day trip to the station with over 7,600 pounds of science gear and crew supplies. pic.twitter.com/BrlI61hUR4 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) 18 April 2017

Cygnus is carrying 3.5 tonnes of cargoes, including food, instruments, equipment for space walks and computer components for about 250 experiments to be staged during the 51st and 52nd expeditions to the ISS.

The time slot for launch was no more than 30 minutes. The weather was favorable 90%.

After docking with the ISS Cygnus will stay in orbit for about three months. It will be loaded with garbage and waste from the ISS for further disposal.