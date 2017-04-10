Back to Main page
Three ISS astronauts back on Earth

Science & Space
April 10, 14:48 UTC+3 KOROLYOV (Moscow Region)
Russian cosmonauts Andrei Borisenko, Sergei Ryzhikov and the US astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough have returned to the Earth after 173 days aboard the world’s sole orbiter
© Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP

KOROLYOV (Moscow Region), April 10. /TASS/. The descent capsule of the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft with three crewmembers of the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in Kazakhstan, Russia’s Flight Control Center said on Monday.

The relevant line has appeared on the Flight Control Center’s screen: "It has landed!"

The capsule turned over several times during the landing. According to the spacecraft commander’s report, the crewmembers are feeling well. Rescuers have spotted the capsule and have headed for it to evacuate the crew.

Russian cosmonauts Andrei Borisenko and Sergei Ryzhikov and also US astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough have returned to the Earth after 173 days aboard the world’s sole orbiter.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, US astronaut Peggy Whitson and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet have remained working aboard the ISS.

