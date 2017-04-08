Cosmonaut Georgy Grechko passes away

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia's cosmonaut Georgy Grechko died night to April 8, a Russian space magazine wrote on its website on Saturday.

"At night to April 8, at the age of 85 died the USSR cosmonaut, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, engineer and cosmonaut... Georgy Grechko," the website reads.

His daughter, Olga, told TASS that her "father passed away today at 06:40 am"

Georgy Grechko was born on May 25, 1931 in Leningrad. He was on three space missions of the total duration 134 days 20 hours 32 minutes and 58 seconds, went once into the open space (for 1 hour 28 minutes). His last flight was in September, 1985, - he was the engineer of a short-term mission to the Salut-7 station.