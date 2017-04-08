Cosmonaut Georgy Grechko passes away

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia's cosmonaut Georgy Grechko died night to April 8, a Russian space magazine wrote on its website on Saturday.
"At night to April 8, at the age of 85 died the USSR cosmonaut, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, engineer and cosmonaut... Georgy Grechko," the website reads.
His daughter, Olga, told TASS that her "father passed away today at 06:40 am"
Georgy Grechko was born on May 25, 1931 in Leningrad. He was on three space missions of the total duration 134 days 20 hours 32 minutes and 58 seconds, went once into the open space (for 1 hour 28 minutes). His last flight was in September, 1985, - he was the engineer of a short-term mission to the Salut-7 station.