Scientists unlock secrets that could breach second law of thermodynamics

Science & Space
February 07, 13:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
An international team of scientists under discovered that entropy can decrease in quantum systems
Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/ The law of non-decrease of entropy in closed systems, which is one of the formulations of the second law of thermodynamics, can be broken, said the press service of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).

Scientists uncover Maxwell's demon

An international team of scientists under the guidance of Gordey Lesovik, Chief Researcher at MIPT’s Laboratory of Quantum Theory of Information and the L. D. Landau Institute for Theoretical Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences discovered that entropy can decrease in quantum systems. The results of the study have been published in the journal Scientific Reports from the Nature publishing group.

"We have discovered Maxwell's demon which can reduce the entropy in the system," Lesovik said.

Maxwell's demon is a mythic creature invented by British physicist James Clerk Maxwell in the second half of the 19th century in order to explain the paradox of the second law of thermodynamics. The demon should increase the orderliness of a system which by itself cannot grow in the isolated system according to the laws of physics.

New round of experiments in store

In the 1870s, Ludwig Boltzmann formulated the principle of growth of entropy (disorder) in his H-theorem which postulated that the value of entropy in a closed system can only increase or remain constant. For a long time, this theorem could not be proven in the framework of traditional statistical physics without additional restrictions. After establishing quantum mechanics, scientists suggested that the H-theorem was rooted in the quantum world. In the quantum theory of information, the important results were obtained which describe conditions when the entropy of a system does not diminish.

