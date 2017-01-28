Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM Rogozin

Science & Space
January 28, 14:56 UTC+3
Three Proton-M carriers will be disassembled, their engines - replaced, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Oleg Urusov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Launches of the Proton-M carriers will be resumed in 3.5 months, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin twitted on Saturday.

"Proton-M launches will be resumed in 3.5 months," he wrote.

Three Proton-M carriers will be disassembled, their engines - replaced, Rogozin aded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Rogozin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
2
Russia insists Belarus settles overdue payments for supplied gas
3
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in space
4
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on Saturday
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM Rogozin
7
Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама