Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM Rogozin

Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM RogozinScience & Space January 28, 14:56
Russia insists Belarus settles overdue payments for supplied gasBusiness & Economy January 28, 14:36
Putin in telephone conversation thanks Kazakhstan’s leader for Syrian talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 28, 11:43
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in spaceScience & Space January 28, 4:40
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on SaturdayWorld January 28, 4:24
Russian figure skater sets world record upon results of short program, free skateSport January 28, 3:01
Konchalovsky’s Paradise wins Russian national Golden Eagle Award and best filmSociety & Culture January 27, 23:43
Moscow metro to launch British ‘science train’ shortlySociety & Culture January 27, 20:29
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'World January 27, 19:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Launches of the Proton-M carriers will be resumed in 3.5 months, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin twitted on Saturday.
"Proton-M launches will be resumed in 3.5 months," he wrote.
Three Proton-M carriers will be disassembled, their engines - replaced, Rogozin aded.