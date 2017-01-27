Germany’s eRosita telescope for Spektr-RG space observatory delivered to Russia for tests

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. German eRosita X-ray telescope for the Spektr-RG Russian space observatory was delivered to NPO Lavochkin [observatory maker - TASS] in Moscow Region and its tests have started already, Director of Space Research Institute Lev Zelenyi told TASS on Friday.

"The instrument from Germany was delivered to Russia just recently. It already undergoes tests in NPO Lavochkin. Integration of the German instrument with the observatory will start after tests. It will take a year," Zelenyi said.

Spektr-RG is the orbital astrophysics observatory comprising two X-ray reflecting telescopes: German eRosita and Russian ART-XC. The main goal of the project is to study the Universe in the relevant range, search and classification of the massive galactic clusters and active galactic nuclei in the observed Universe.

It was reported earlier the observatory is scheduled to be launched in March 2018.