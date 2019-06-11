Russian Politics & Diplomacy
NASA's administrator will not attend Soyuz launch from Baikonur on July 20 — Roscosmos

Science & Space
June 11, 3:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On July 20, the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft will deliver Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and astronauts Andrew Morgan (US) and Luca Parmitano (Italy) to the ISS

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Roscosmos director general Dmitry Rogozin

Roscosmos, NASA to use Russian, US spacecraft for missions to ISS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. NASA's Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations William Gerstenmaier will lead the US delegation to the launch of the Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 20, the press service of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the US delegation's lists of participants in the launch of the Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft with the members of the 61st expedition onboard, William Gerstenmaier, [NASA Administrator Jim] Bridenstine's deputy, will lead NASA's delegation," the press service said.

Bridenstine also did not attend the last launch from the Baikonur spaceport in mid-March. Spokesman for Roscosmos Vladimir Ustimenko told TASS then that this could be due to Bridenstine's busy schedule.

On July 20, the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft will deliver Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and astronauts Andrew Morgan (US) and Luca Parmitano (Italy) to the ISS.

Companies
NASA Roscosmos
Topics
ISS
