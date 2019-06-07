US ban on using Russia’s space launch services may concern European companies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Pentagon’s decision to prohibit the use of Russia’s commercial space launch services may affect European companies that use US-made parts and components in their space apparatuses, the chief of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"On this pretext the US authorities may demand that not only US manufacturers of space satellites, but also European and other firms that use some US parts and components by all means refrain from using Russian launch vehicles," Rogozin said.

He remarked that such a broad interpretation of the ban would be "extremely unpleasant" not only to Russia, but to the whole world of launch services, because it upsets the existing balance.

Rogozin promised that Roscosmos would scrutinize the situation and identify a "reasonable response."

Earlier, the Pentagon had put Russia on the list of countries whose services should not be used for commercial space launches starting from December 31, 2022. A notification to this effect was uploaded by the Pentagon’s Federal Acquisition Regulation System to the website of the Federal Register - the daily journal of the US Government. The measure is affective as of the day of its publication in print, May 31.

