US ban on using Russia’s space launch services may concern European companies

Science & Space
June 07, 14:17 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin promised that Roscosmos would scrutinize the situation and identify a "reasonable response"

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Pentagon’s decision to prohibit the use of Russia’s commercial space launch services may affect European companies that use US-made parts and components in their space apparatuses, the chief of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"On this pretext the US authorities may demand that not only US manufacturers of space satellites, but also European and other firms that use some US parts and components by all means refrain from using Russian launch vehicles," Rogozin said.

Read also

US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says

He remarked that such a broad interpretation of the ban would be "extremely unpleasant" not only to Russia, but to the whole world of launch services, because it upsets the existing balance.

Rogozin promised that Roscosmos would scrutinize the situation and identify a "reasonable response."

Earlier, the Pentagon had put Russia on the list of countries whose services should not be used for commercial space launches starting from December 31, 2022. A notification to this effect was uploaded by the Pentagon’s Federal Acquisition Regulation System to the website of the Federal Register - the daily journal of the US Government. The measure is affective as of the day of its publication in print, May 31.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda. The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

