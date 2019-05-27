Russia starts preparations for launch of Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Vostochny spaceport

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, May 27. /TASS/. Specialists of the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure (TsENKI) and the Progress Space Rocket Center within the State Space Corporation Roscosmos have started preparing a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket for its launch from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East, the TsENKI press office reported on Monday.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle is set to deliver a Meteor-M satellite into orbit. The rocket’s launch is planned for July 5. This will be the fifth launch from the newest Russian spaceport.

The Vostochny is the first Russian civilian spaceport. In April 2016, the first successful launch was conducted from the space center, with the delivery of three satellites into orbit.

The Vostochny Cosmodrome will provide for Russia’s full access to outer space and cut its dependence on the spaceport located in Kazakhstan.