Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport

Science & Space
May 27, 14:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is the first launch of a Soyuz 2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome this year

Share
1 pages in this article
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket

Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Lightning struck a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-M navigation satellite during its blastoff from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in north Russia, Chief of the Plesetsk Cosmodrome Major-General Nikolai Nestechuk said on Monday.

As the launch vehicle lifted off from the launch pad, it was struck by lightning. Despite this, all the rocket equipment worked normally and the satellite was delivered into orbit within the designated time.

"The launch was carried out in the normal mode. The weather is not an obstacle and we [the Space Force of Russia’s Aerospace Forces] are all-weather troops. This is yet another proof that lightning cannot damage our aerospace weapons," the spaceport’s chief said.

Read also

Fregat booster delivers Glonass-M navigation satellite into orbit

A source in the space industry said earlier on Monday, citing telemetric data that a lightning hit the nose fairing and the third stage of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket during its launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in north Russia.

"During the liftoff, lightning struck the nose fairing and the third stage of the carrier rocket, which was recorded by telemetric data transmitted from the rocket to the ground-based control center," the source said.

The incident did not affect the operation of the carrier rocket’s systems as Soyuz spacecraft are equipped with the protection mechanism against such phenomena," the source said.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Glonass-M navigation satellite blasted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome at 09:23 Moscow time on May 27. The carrier rocket successfully delivered the Glonass-M navigation satellite into the designated orbit within the designated time.

Specialists of the Titov Main Testing Space Center of the Aerospace Forces’ Space Force have assumed control of the space vehicle.

This is the first launch of a Soyuz 2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome this year.

Russia’s Glonass orbital grouping currently comprises 26 satellites, of which 24 are operating according to their functional designation, one is at the stage of flight tests and the other is in the orbital reserve. About 15 satellites are operating beyond their service life.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Lavrov castigates US attempts to reshape Latin America as it sees fit
3
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
4
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
5
Kremlin vows to continue defending Moscow's position on Kerch Strait
6
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT