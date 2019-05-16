Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Roscosmos chief to hold talks with NASA official in the near future

Science & Space
May 16, 13:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parties plan to discuss cooperation on the International Space Station

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin will hold telephone talks with NASA's Associate Administrator of the Human Exploration and Operations William Gerstenmaier in the near future, Roscosmos Spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko told reporters on Thursday. According to him, the parties plan to discuss cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS).

Ustimenko added that consultations between Roscosmos and NASA continued on an almost daily basis. "The Roscosmos chief maintains contact with NASA's associate administrator," he said. "Telephone talks are expected to be held in the near future. The parties will discuss matters concerning the ISS and various international programs," the spokesman elaborated.

Roscomsos earlier received an official letter from NASA, signed by Administrator Jim Bridenstine, saying that NASA had rescinded an invitation to the Roscosmos chief to visit the United States. The visit had been scheduled for February 2019. Bridenstine told the Washington Post that the invitation had been cancelled due to the position of US senators.

In March, Rogozin held talks with Bridenstine at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan.

