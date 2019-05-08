Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Glonass satellites will be launched with Angara rocket for the first time in 2024

Science & Space
May 08, 3:19 UTC+3

In 2024-2032, 18 Glonass-K2 satellites will be delivered to the orbit by nine Angara carrier rockets

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The first launch of the Glonass satellites with the Angara carrier rocket is planned for 2024, according to the Strategy of GLONASS Development until 2030.

"The first launch of two Glonass-K2 spacecraft with the Angara rocket will take place in the first quarter of 2024. Angara will also deliver two satellites to the orbit in the third and fourth quarter of 2025 each," the document said.

In 2024-2032, 18 Glonass-K2 satellites will be delivered to the orbit by nine Angara carrier rockets.

Russian satellite Glonass-K2 is a modernized version of Glonass-K. It will be able to transmit nine navigation signals. The satellite's mass will be around 1,800 kg (twice as much as that of Glonass-K1).

GLONASS
