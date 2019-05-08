Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Five Glonass satellites will be launched in 2019

Science & Space
May 08, 2:32 UTC+3

There are currently 26 satellites in the GLONASS group

© Yevgeny Kurskov/TASS

Read also

New generation satellites to join GLONASS system early 2020

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Five more satellites will be added to Russia's Global Navigation Satellite System GLONASS in 2019, according to the Strategy of GLONASS Development until 2030.

"In the framework of supporting the orbital group of spacecraft Glonass-M and Glonass-K, five more satellites of the GLONASS navigation system will be launched in 2019 by Soyuz carrier rockets. One spacecraft will be launched in the first, second and third quarters each, and another two satellites - in the fourth quarter of this year. In total, three Glonass-M spacecraft will be launched, along with one Glonass-K and one Glonass-K2," the document said.

There are currently 26 satellites in the GLONASS group.

