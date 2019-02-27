Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin sets sights on creating National Space Center in Moscow by 2020

Science & Space
February 27, 11:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The center will include the head offices of major rocket and space organizations, designer bureaus and space-oriented subdivisions of research and educational facilities

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the establishment of a national space center in Moscow by January 2020.

Read also

Russian space agency launches tourist project to fly around Earth along Gagarin’s route

"The Russian government, together with the Roscosmos State Corporation and the Moscow government, are tasked with establishing a national space center that would include, among other things, the head offices of major rocket and space organizations, designer bureaus and space-oriented subdivisions of research and educational facilities," says a list of orders aimed at the implementation of the president’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, which has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin put Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in charge of this work. They are expected to present a report to the president by January 15, 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
Suspected Russian ‘spy’ arrested in Sweden, police say
4
Russian defense industry to ‘breathe new life’ into Su-30SM fighter jet
5
Russian Navy tracks US warship movements in Baltic Sea — Defense Ministry
6
Russia, China, India concerned about increased trade protectionism, says Lavrov
7
Key facts about Russia’s Su-30 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT