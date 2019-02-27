Putin sets sights on creating National Space Center in Moscow by 2020

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the establishment of a national space center in Moscow by January 2020.

"The Russian government, together with the Roscosmos State Corporation and the Moscow government, are tasked with establishing a national space center that would include, among other things, the head offices of major rocket and space organizations, designer bureaus and space-oriented subdivisions of research and educational facilities," says a list of orders aimed at the implementation of the president’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, which has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin put Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in charge of this work. They are expected to present a report to the president by January 15, 2020.